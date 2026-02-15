Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Bought by Uhlmann Price Securities LLC

Uhlmann Price Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,277 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,152 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for 2.1% of Uhlmann Price Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,348,319,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,905.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,350,479 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $426,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,551,519 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $17,685,157,000 after buying an additional 3,025,483 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4,471.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,966,828 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $290,660,000 after buying an additional 2,901,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,422,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $531,197,000 after buying an additional 2,671,539 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at $14,744,764. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,375 shares of company stock worth $799,875. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UBER opened at $69.83 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.63 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $145.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.89.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

