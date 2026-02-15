Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYYLF) Trading 1.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYYLF – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$10.14 and last traded at C$10.14. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.00.

Ayala Stock Up 1.4%

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.82.

Get Ayala alerts:

About Ayala

(Get Free Report)

Ayala Corporation, traded over-the-counter in the U.S. under the symbol AYYLF, is one of the Philippines’ oldest and largest diversified conglomerates. Established in 1834 as a trading and agricultural enterprise, the company has grown into a major player across multiple industries. Over nearly two centuries, Ayala Corporation has built a reputation for long-term stewardship, strong governance, and commitment to sustainable growth.

Today, Ayala’s principal businesses span real estate development, banking and financial services, telecommunications, water infrastructure, renewable energy, electronics manufacturing services, and information technology and business process outsourcing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.