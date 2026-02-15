Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,120,207 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the January 15th total of 5,250,151 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 142.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 142.4 days.

Hengan International Group Stock Performance

Shares of HEGIF stock remained flat at $3.37 on Friday. Hengan International Group has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

About Hengan International Group

(Get Free Report)

Hengan International Group Company Limited is a China-based manufacturer specializing in personal care and tissue paper products. The company’s core businesses include the production and sale of sanitary napkins, baby diapers, adult diapers and other personal hygiene products, alongside a range of tissue paper items such as facial tissues, toilet paper and household napkins.

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Jinjiang, Fujian Province, Hengan International has developed extensive manufacturing capabilities, with multiple production facilities strategically located across China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.