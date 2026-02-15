EARNZ (LON:EARN) Trading Down 2.6% – Time to Sell?

EARNZ plc (LON:EARN – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.70 and last traded at GBX 5.70. Approximately 177,413 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 118,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.85.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.94. The company has a market cap of £7.63 million, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, insider Bob Holt acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4 per share, with a total value of £8,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EARNZ plc does not have significant operations. Previously it was engaged in the manufactures and commercializes solar technology. It focuses to seek acquisition targets in the energy services sector. The company was formerly known as Verditek PLC and changed its name to EARNZ plc in March 2024. EARNZ plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

