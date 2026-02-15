VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMHX) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMHX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.66 and last traded at $39.33. 60,371 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 96,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.27.

VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.08. The firm has a market cap of $164.40 million, a PE ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 1.75.

Get VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.0%.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF

About VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMHX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF by 839.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF (SMHX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of US companies that design and develop semiconductor chips but outsources their manufacturing. Selection and weighting are based on free-float market capitalization. SMHX was launched on Aug 27, 2024 and is issued by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.