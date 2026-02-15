VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMHX) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMHX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.66 and last traded at $39.33. 60,371 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 96,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.27.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.08. The firm has a market cap of $164.40 million, a PE ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 1.75.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.0%.
The VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF (SMHX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of US companies that design and develop semiconductor chips but outsources their manufacturing. Selection and weighting are based on free-float market capitalization. SMHX was launched on Aug 27, 2024 and is issued by VanEck.
