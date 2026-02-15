J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL) Shares Up 2.5% – Should You Buy?

J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $4.12. 1,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 67,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of J-Long Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47.

J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter.

J-Long Group Limited distributes reflective and non-reflective garment trims in Asia, Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers, and drawcords. It also sells through online. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

