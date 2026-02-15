Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Short Interest Up 73.3% in January

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 44,530 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the January 15th total of 25,693 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,974 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,974 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Interra Copper Stock Performance

Shares of IMIMF stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 14,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,604. Interra Copper has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

About Interra Copper

Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Thane gold, copper, and silver property that covers an area of 50,904 acres located in Quesnel Terrane of northcentral British Columbia. In addition, it holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Chuck Creek property that covers an area of 8,293 acres situated in central British Columbia. The company was formerly known as IMC International Mining Corp.

