Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Short Interest Up 73.3% in January

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 44,530 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the January 15th total of 25,693 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,974 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,974 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Interra Copper Stock Performance
Shares of IMIMF stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 14,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,604. Interra Copper has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.
About Interra Copper
