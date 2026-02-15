Roundhill Video Games ETF (NASDAQ:NERD) Shares Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Roundhill Video Games ETF (NASDAQ:NERD – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.53 and last traded at $21.5060. 1,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

Roundhill Video Games ETF Trading Down 0.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83.

Roundhill Video Games ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.1523 dividend. This represents a yield of 63.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of Roundhill Video Games ETF

About Roundhill Video Games ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roundhill Video Games ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Roundhill Video Games ETF ( NASDAQ:NERD Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.02% of Roundhill Video Games ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Roundhill Video Games ETF (NERD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market cap-weighted index of globally listed equities of companies engaged in the video games and eSports industry. NERD was launched on Jun 4, 2019 and is issued by Roundhill.

