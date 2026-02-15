Roundhill Video Games ETF (NASDAQ:NERD) Shares Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Roundhill Video Games ETF (NASDAQ:NERD – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.53 and last traded at $21.5060. 1,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.
Roundhill Video Games ETF Trading Down 0.9%
The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83.
Roundhill Video Games ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.1523 dividend. This represents a yield of 63.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.
Institutional Trading of Roundhill Video Games ETF
About Roundhill Video Games ETF
The Roundhill Video Games ETF (NERD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market cap-weighted index of globally listed equities of companies engaged in the video games and eSports industry. NERD was launched on Jun 4, 2019 and is issued by Roundhill.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Roundhill Video Games ETF
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Video Games ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Video Games ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.