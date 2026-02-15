Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Short Interest Down 22.0% in January

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,210 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the January 15th total of 5,398 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Japan Prime Realty Investment Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JPRRF remained flat at $676.02 on Friday. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 12-month low of $676.02 and a 12-month high of $699.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $676.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $677.14.

About Japan Prime Realty Investment

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation is a Japanese real estate investment trust (J-REIT) that began operations in 2014 and is traded over the counter under the symbol JPRRF. The company focuses on building a diversified portfolio of income-producing properties across Japan, targeting stable rental income and potential long-term capital appreciation.

The trust’s core activities encompass the acquisition, leasing, redevelopment and management of commercial real estate assets, including office buildings, retail centres, logistics facilities, residential complexes and hotels.

