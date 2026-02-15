NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.35 and last traded at $23.55. 7,242,046 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 5,778,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.48. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.76.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a provider of consumer cybersecurity and identity theft protection solutions. The company offers a portfolio of software and services designed to safeguard personal devices and online identities against a variety of digital threats. NortonLifeLock’s core products include antivirus protection, secure VPN, password management tools and dark web monitoring, all offered through subscription-based plans that aim to deliver ongoing threat detection and remediation.

The origins of NortonLifeLock trace back to the founding of Peter Norton Computing in 1982, which was later acquired by Symantec Corporation.

