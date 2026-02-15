Short Interest in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Rises By 64.2%

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,116,583 shares, an increase of 64.2% from the January 15th total of 680,111 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,316,425 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,316,425 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

AmpliTech Group Stock Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:AMPG traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,996. The firm has a market cap of $61.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of -0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. AmpliTech Group has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $4.89.

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. AmpliTech Group had a negative net margin of 33.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AmpliTech Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of AmpliTech Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC boosted its position in AmpliTech Group by 37.1% during the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AmpliTech Group during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AmpliTech Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AmpliTech Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in AmpliTech Group by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc is a design, development and manufacturing company specializing in high-performance RF and microwave components and subsystems. Headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the company focuses on delivering ruggedized solutions for demanding applications in defense, aerospace, satellite communications and industrial test and measurement. AmpliTech’s products are engineered to meet stringent military and commercial standards, making them well-suited for mission-critical environments.

The company’s product portfolio includes high-power amplifiers, low-noise amplifiers, filters, frequency converters and integrated assemblies.

