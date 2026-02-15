Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Down 30.8% in January

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 152,186 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 219,920 shares. Currently, 15.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 72,754 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 72,754 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 15.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on APVO. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.16% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, focused on the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies for oncology and autoimmune diseases. Founded in 2012 as a spin-off from Emergent BioSolutions, the company builds on expertise in protein engineering and translational research to create targeted biologics that engage the body’s immune system.
The company’s core technologies include the ADAPTIR platform, which enables the design of bispecific and multispecific protein scaffolds with customizable binding domains, and the KNOCKOUT platform, which incorporates non-natural amino acids to enhance therapeutic properties such as stability and half-life.
