AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Short Interest Down 24.5% in January

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,862 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the January 15th total of 9,092 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,870 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 13,870 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
AGNC Investment Stock Performance
Shares of AGNCM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,487. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.86. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $25.49.
AGNC Investment Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 1st were given a $0.5422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.7%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment
AGNC Investment Company Profile
AGNC Investment Corp is a real estate investment trust that primarily invests in residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises, such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae. The company seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders by acquiring agency mortgage assets and funding them with a combination of short-term repurchase agreements and longer-term debt instruments.
To manage interest rate and prepayment risk, AGNC Investment employs a range of hedging strategies, including interest rate swaps, swaptions and treasury locks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AGNC Investment
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.