AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Short Interest Down 24.5% in January

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,862 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the January 15th total of 9,092 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,870 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNCM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,487. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.86. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $25.49.

AGNC Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 1st were given a $0.5422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.7%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGNC Investment stock. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,792 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

AGNC Investment Corp is a real estate investment trust that primarily invests in residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises, such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae. The company seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders by acquiring agency mortgage assets and funding them with a combination of short-term repurchase agreements and longer-term debt instruments.

To manage interest rate and prepayment risk, AGNC Investment employs a range of hedging strategies, including interest rate swaps, swaptions and treasury locks.

