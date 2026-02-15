Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,785 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.5% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record sales, earnings beat and firm guidance support outlook — AbbVie reported stronger-than-expected revenue and EPS, posted record net sales and provided FY‑2026 EPS guidance that sits above consensus, all of which underpin near-term revenue visibility and the stock’s rally. AbbVie Achieves Record Net Sales

Record sales, earnings beat and firm guidance support outlook — AbbVie reported stronger-than-expected revenue and EPS, posted record net sales and provided FY‑2026 EPS guidance that sits above consensus, all of which underpin near-term revenue visibility and the stock’s rally. Positive Sentiment: Clinical progress — AbbVie advanced a toxin‑based therapy in a Phase 2 ventral hernia trial, which could add a new growth vector if later‑stage data are positive. This is incremental pipeline upside beyond core immunology franchises. Ventral Hernia Trial Update

Clinical progress — AbbVie advanced a toxin‑based therapy in a Phase 2 ventral hernia trial, which could add a new growth vector if later‑stage data are positive. This is incremental pipeline upside beyond core immunology franchises. Positive Sentiment: Rinvoq real‑world / post‑marketing data — Completion of a Korean post‑market study adds supportive real‑world evidence for Rinvoq adoption in immunology, reinforcing growth expectations in that franchise. Rinvoq Study Wraps Up

Rinvoq real‑world / post‑marketing data — Completion of a Korean post‑market study adds supportive real‑world evidence for Rinvoq adoption in immunology, reinforcing growth expectations in that franchise. Neutral Sentiment: Investor and conference coverage — Management presented at a Piper Sandler immunology symposium (transcript available); useful for detail on novel targets but no immediate market-moving data were released. Piper Sandler Presentation Transcript

Investor and conference coverage — Management presented at a Piper Sandler immunology symposium (transcript available); useful for detail on novel targets but no immediate market-moving data were released. Negative Sentiment: Medicare pricing legal risk — AbbVie filed suit challenging HHS/CMS’s selection of Botox for Medicare drug‑price negotiations under the Inflation Reduction Act. If Botox remains subject to negotiated price controls, that could materially pressure sales and margins for that product; the lawsuit introduces legal and policy uncertainty. AbbVie Sues US Health Agency

Medicare pricing legal risk — AbbVie filed suit challenging HHS/CMS’s selection of Botox for Medicare drug‑price negotiations under the Inflation Reduction Act. If Botox remains subject to negotiated price controls, that could materially pressure sales and margins for that product; the lawsuit introduces legal and policy uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Analyst pushback — Evercore ISI trimmed its price target modestly (and some firms adjusted expectations), signaling that consensus 2026–27 estimates still face scrutiny despite solid results. That caps some near‑term upside and may limit multiple expansion. Evercore ISI Cuts PT

AbbVie Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $231.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.28 billion, a PE ratio of 98.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.39 and a 12-month high of $244.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 4,184.47% and a net margin of 6.91%.The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price objective on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore lowered their target price on AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.