Primega Group (NASDAQ:PGHL) Stock Price Down 14% – Here’s Why

Primega Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:PGHL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 14% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.3255 and last traded at $0.3310. 323,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,131,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3850.
Primega Group Trading Up 9.4%
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46.
Primega Group Company Profile
Primega Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of transportation services through its subsidiary, Primega Construction. Its services include soil and rock transportation, diesel oil trading, and construction works such as excavation and lateral support works and bored piling. The company was founded on April 14, 2022 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
