Parkland (TSE:PKI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$39.38 and traded as high as C$40.29. Parkland shares last traded at C$39.84, with a volume of 1,329,226 shares changing hands.

Parkland Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.35 billion for the quarter. Parkland had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Parkland Co. will post 3.6022267 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corp distributes and markets fuels and lubricants. Refined fuels and other petroleum products are among the variety of offerings the company delivers to motorists, businesses, consumers, and wholesalers in the United States and Canada. Parkland operates through several subsidiaries that are either company owned-and retailer-operated, dealer-owned and dealer-operated, or dealer-cosigned and dealer-operated. A variety of brands enable Parkland to market and distribute its petroleum products to a range of markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.