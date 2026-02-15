Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) Trading Up 5.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Get Free Report) were up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$13.52 and last traded at C$13.32. Approximately 540,207 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,059,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.62.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Up 5.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.14 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.84.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of C$29.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.0949153 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

In related news, insider Jose Carlos Rodriguez Moreno sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,396,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,722,750.40. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their position. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd is a mineral resource company. It is engaged in the exploration, extraction, and processing of silver, gold, and copper. The company generates most of its revenues through the sale of Copper produced from its mines. Its project portfolio includes Avino; San Gonzalo; Oxide Tailings; Bralorne Gold and others.

