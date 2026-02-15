Genius Group (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Trading Up 8.5% – Here’s What Happened

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.4359 and last traded at $0.4211. 1,263,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 923,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3881.

Genius Group Stock Up 8.5%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Get Genius Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Genius Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Group in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Stark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genius Group Company Profile

Genius Group Ltd, trading on the NYSE American under the symbol GNS, is a global education technology company focused on entrepreneurial learning and development. Headquartered in Singapore, the company designs and delivers digital platforms, content and community experiences aimed at helping individuals and small businesses grow their skills, networks and ventures. Through its flagship learning ecosystem, Genius Group provides on-demand courses, coaching programs and live events that span topics from startup fundamentals and digital marketing to leadership and personal well-being.

At the core of the business is GeniusU, an online learning and networking platform that connects entrepreneurs with tailored educational pathways, mentor support and peer groups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.