iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,062,287 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the January 15th total of 1,344,624 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,005,995 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,005,995 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.97. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%.

Institutional Trading of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

