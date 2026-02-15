iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,062,287 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the January 15th total of 1,344,624 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,005,995 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,005,995 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.97. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%.
Institutional Trading of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
