Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 402,989 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the January 15th total of 246,299 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,038,815 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,038,815 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $68.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.13. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $60.90 and a 12-month high of $68.28.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.3396 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Creekside Partners increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Creekside Partners now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.