Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 402,989 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the January 15th total of 246,299 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,038,815 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,038,815 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $68.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.13. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $60.90 and a 12-month high of $68.28.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.3396 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.