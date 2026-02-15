TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (NASDAQ:TSPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (NASDAQ:TSPY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 44,118 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the January 15th total of 32,770 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,784 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 326,784 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF Stock Performance

TSPY stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28.

TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3001 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.5%.

Institutional Trading of TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF

About TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF ( NASDAQ:TSPY Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (TSPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide a balanced approached to growth and income from US large-cap equities. The fund holds long exposure to the S&P 500 Index and writes daily out-of-the-money calls, using 0DTE options. TSPY was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by TappAlpha.

