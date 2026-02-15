BYD Electronic (International) (OTC:BYDIF) Trading Down 6.4% – Should You Sell?

BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited (OTC:BYDIF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.10 and last traded at C$4.10. 4,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 1,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BYDIF. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BYD Electronic (International) in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BYD Electronic (International) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get BYD Electronic (International) alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BYDIF

BYD Electronic (International) Trading Down 6.4%

About BYD Electronic (International)

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.73.

(Get Free Report)

BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of mobile handset components, modules, and other products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company is involved in various businesses comprising smart phones, tablet PCs, new energy vehicles, residential energy storage, smart home, game hardware, unmanned aerial vehicles, AI servers, 3D printers, Internet of Things, robots, communication equipment, health devices, and other diversified market areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Electronic (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD Electronic (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.