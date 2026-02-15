State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $88.57 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,617 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $88,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,677.8% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its position in Philip Morris International by 266.7% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $187.35 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.11 and a fifty-two week high of $190.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.35. The firm has a market cap of $291.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.88%.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.50 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price target on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.06.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

