Fresh Vine Wine (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE) Trading 13.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 13.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.4240. Approximately 1,951,666 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 540% from the average daily volume of 305,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3725.

Fresh Vine Wine Stock Down 17.2%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.15.

About Fresh Vine Wine

Fresh Vine Wine (NYSE American: VINE) is a Seattle-based importer, marketer and distributor of value-priced wine brands in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and manages a portfolio of consumer-oriented wine labels sourced from well-established viticultural regions, including the Willamette Valley, Columbia Valley and Mendoza. Its branded offerings span a range of varietals and blends under names such as A to Z Wineworks, Evolution, Stonewall and GV, which are positioned to appeal to everyday wine drinkers seeking quality at accessible price points.

Beyond its core wine business, Fresh Vine Wine has diversified into adjacent categories, including distilled spirits and alcohol-based sanitizers.

