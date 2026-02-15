TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH) Short Interest Up 54.7% in January

TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 28,608 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the January 15th total of 18,493 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,954 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,954 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TH International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of TH International worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TH International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TH International has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

TH International Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of THCH stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,786. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. TH International has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $50.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.48 million.

TH International Company Profile

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers brewed tea, coffee, milk tea, lemonade, hot chocolate, and coffee drinks. It is also involved in franchise related business. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

