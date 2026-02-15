Short Interest in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Expands By 34.0%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,325,904 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the January 15th total of 4,722,423 shares. Approximately 18.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,689,562 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 49,689,562 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 18.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at $63,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.74. The stock had a trading volume of 77,877,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,743,770. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $289.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.72.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a $1.5055 dividend. This represents a $6.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market. The Fund invests in derivatives. It also invests in short-term cash instruments, which have a remaining maturity of 397 days or less and exhibit high quality credit profiles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.