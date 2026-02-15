iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVM) Shares Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.72 and last traded at $34.79. 52,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 32,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.84.

iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.35. The company has a market cap of $144.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVM – Free Report) by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,708 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 10.10% of iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF worth $10,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF Company Profile

The iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (IVVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a cap, while applying a 5% buffer against losses, over each calendar quarter. The actively managed fund holds a bundle of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF flex options. IVVM was launched on Jun 28, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

