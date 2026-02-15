Wise (OTCMKTS:WPLCF) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

Wise plc (OTCMKTS:WPLCF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. 5,027 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 28,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on WPLCF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Wise to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Santander began coverage on shares of Wise in a report on Friday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Get Our Latest Analysis on WPLCF
Wise Stock Performance
Wise Company Profile
Wise (OTCMKTS: WPLCF), formerly known as TransferWise, is a global financial technology company specializing in cross-border money transfers and multi-currency accounts. The company offers individuals and businesses a transparent alternative to traditional banking by leveraging the mid-market exchange rate and charging a low, upfront fee. Its platform enables users to send and receive funds in multiple currencies, often at a fraction of the cost of incumbent banks and wire services.
Wise’s core product suite includes personal and business accounts that support a borderless wallet capable of holding and converting more than 50 currencies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wise
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for Wise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.