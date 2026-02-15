Wise (OTCMKTS:WPLCF) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

Wise plc (OTCMKTS:WPLCF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. 5,027 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 28,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WPLCF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Wise to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Santander began coverage on shares of Wise in a report on Friday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Wise alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WPLCF

Wise Stock Performance

Wise Company Profile

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04.

(Get Free Report)

Wise (OTCMKTS: WPLCF), formerly known as TransferWise, is a global financial technology company specializing in cross-border money transfers and multi-currency accounts. The company offers individuals and businesses a transparent alternative to traditional banking by leveraging the mid-market exchange rate and charging a low, upfront fee. Its platform enables users to send and receive funds in multiple currencies, often at a fraction of the cost of incumbent banks and wire services.

Wise’s core product suite includes personal and business accounts that support a borderless wallet capable of holding and converting more than 50 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.