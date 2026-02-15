iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMR) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMR – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.72 and last traded at $25.70. Approximately 46,581 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 96,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2029. IBMR was launched on May 9, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

