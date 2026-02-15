Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1087 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.

Special Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE: SPE) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver attractive total return by investing across corporate capital structures. The fund primarily allocates capital to debt and equity securities of both public and private issuers, with a focus on special situations, distressed credits and event-driven opportunities.

The fund’s flexible, multi-asset strategy allows portfolio managers to shift allocations among high-yield bonds, leveraged loans, convertible securities, preferred stock and equity positions.

