Logan Energy (OTCMKTS:LOECF) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Logan Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOECF – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.5733 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 11,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 71,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5675.

Logan Energy Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57.

About Logan Energy

Logan Energy is a Scotland-based clean-energy technology company specializing in the design, engineering and integration of green hydrogen systems. Its core offerings include modular electrolyzers for on-site hydrogen production, hydrogen refuelling stations for transport and fleet applications, and fuel-cell power modules for remote or off-grid power generation. By combining proprietary engineering with third-party components, the company delivers turnkey solutions that meet industrial, municipal and mobility sector requirements.

The company serves a range of markets across Europe and has extended its reach through strategic partnerships and project deployments in North America.

