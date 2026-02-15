Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Decreases By 22.0%

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 96,669 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the January 15th total of 123,944 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,288 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 121,288 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SUSB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 88,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,253. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $25.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.25.

Get iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.0931 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index. SUSB was launched on Jul 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.