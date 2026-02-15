Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Decreases By 22.0%

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 96,669 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the January 15th total of 123,944 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,288 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 121,288 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:SUSB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 88,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,253. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $25.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.25.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.0931 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index. SUSB was launched on Jul 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.