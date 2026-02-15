Troy Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527,322 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 4.7% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned 0.13% of Adobe worth $186,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.1% in the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Intellus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the second quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the software company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 577 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $263.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.10 and a twelve month high of $464.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 30.00%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.81 EPS. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered Adobe from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.16.

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

