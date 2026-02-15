SunCoke Energy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.

SunCoke Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. SunCoke Energy has a payout ratio of 70.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SunCoke Energy to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.6%.

NYSE SXC opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $678.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.98.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is a leading independent producer of metallurgical coke and related products for the steel and foundry industries. The company specializes in manufacturing both blast furnace coke and foundry coke, offering high‐quality, low‐sulfur coal products that serve as essential inputs in steelmaking and metal casting processes. In addition to coke production, SunCoke provides comprehensive engineering, maintenance and environmental solutions tailored to the needs of integrated steel mills and foundries.

The company operates a network of coke production facilities across the United States, including plants in Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia and Louisiana.

