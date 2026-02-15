Wabtec (WAB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on March 2nd

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the transportation company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a 24.0% increase from Wabtec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Wabtec has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Wabtec has a dividend payout ratio of 12.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wabtec to earn $9.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

Shares of Wabtec stock opened at $256.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. Wabtec has a 1-year low of $151.81 and a 1-year high of $262.40.

Wabtec ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Wabtec’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and raised FY‑2026 guidance — Wabtec reported stronger-than-expected Q4 revenue and EPS and issued upbeat FY‑2026 guidance, supporting near‑term earnings visibility and margin outlook.

Q4 beat and raised FY‑2026 guidance — Wabtec reported stronger-than-expected Q4 revenue and EPS and issued upbeat FY‑2026 guidance, supporting near‑term earnings visibility and margin outlook. Positive Sentiment: $1.2 billion share repurchase authorized — the board approved a buyback that could reduce share count by ~2.9%, a direct EPS support and signal of management confidence.

$1.2 billion share repurchase authorized — the board approved a buyback that could reduce share count by ~2.9%, a direct EPS support and signal of management confidence. Positive Sentiment: Acquisition of Dellner Couplers completed — adds safety‑critical passenger‑rail coupler technology and expands Wabtec's transit product footprint, improving cross‑sell opportunities in passenger systems.

Acquisition of Dellner Couplers completed — adds safety‑critical passenger‑rail coupler technology and expands Wabtec's transit product footprint, improving cross‑sell opportunities in passenger systems. Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifting forecasts and price targets — multiple shops raised estimates and targets after Q4, including material upgrades that can draw buy‑side interest.

Analysts lifting forecasts and price targets — multiple shops raised estimates and targets after Q4, including material upgrades that can draw buy‑side interest. Positive Sentiment: Composite rating and market sentiment improving — third‑party composite score coverage shows rising quality/strength metrics, which can support momentum flows.

Composite rating and market sentiment improving — third‑party composite score coverage shows rising quality/strength metrics, which can support momentum flows. Neutral Sentiment: Large rail orders in the market — major customers (e.g., CSX) are issuing sizable locomotive contracts that expand the addressable market; upside to Wabtec depends on bid wins and delivery timing.

Large rail orders in the market — major customers (e.g., CSX) are issuing sizable locomotive contracts that expand the addressable market; upside to Wabtec depends on bid wins and delivery timing. Neutral Sentiment: Momentum investor pieces highlight Wabtec as a buy candidate — useful for flows but not a fundamental driver by itself.

Momentum investor pieces highlight Wabtec as a buy candidate — useful for flows but not a fundamental driver by itself. Negative Sentiment: CEO insider sale disclosed — Rafael Santana sold ~1,798 shares (~$442k); modest in size versus his total holdings but some traders view insider sales as a caution.

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec’s business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

