Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Shares Up 33.3% – Should You Buy?

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 33.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 603,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 273,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

CJR.B has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.05 to C$0.01 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of C$0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$7.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.02, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.66.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,490.58% and a negative net margin of 51.98%.The company had revenue of C$267.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corus Entertainment Inc. will post 0.0540541 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company that operates in the diversified media industry. The company has two business segments, which includes television, and radio. The television business segment has a portfolio of television channels. The radio business segment controls a number of stations that cater to both the music, news, and talk radio markets. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Canada.

