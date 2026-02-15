Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Decreases By 21.3%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,083,971 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the January 15th total of 1,377,395 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,129,588 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,129,588 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 80,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.77. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $58.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.

