State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 4,059 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $53,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 5,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 15.8% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.2% in the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $410.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.27. The company has a market cap of $122.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $381.61 and a twelve month high of $579.05.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.16%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $620.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on S&P Global from $601.00 to $482.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $675.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $657.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eighteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.38.

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

