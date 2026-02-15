State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 4,059 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $53,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 5,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 15.8% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.2% in the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Price Performance
Shares of SPGI stock opened at $410.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.27. The company has a market cap of $122.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $381.61 and a twelve month high of $579.05.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.21%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $620.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on S&P Global from $601.00 to $482.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $675.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $657.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eighteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.38.
S&P Global News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Major brokerages reiterated bullish views — RBC Capital stuck with a Buy rating, reinforcing investor confidence in the company’s long-term fundamentals. RBC Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for S&P Global (SPGI)
- Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo likewise stayed constructive with a Buy, adding to the supportive analyst narrative that likely helped the stock today. Wells Fargo Remains a Buy on S&P Global (SPGI)
- Positive Sentiment: Industry recognition: S&P Global Ratings was named Ratings Provider of the Year at the Private Equity Wire European Awards — a credibility boost for the franchise and its fees/growth narrative. S&P Global Ratings Wins Ratings Provider of the Year
- Neutral Sentiment: Evercore ISI trimmed its price target but kept a bullish rating — mixed signal that tempers upside while still signaling medium‑term confidence. Evercore ISI Trims S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) Price Target
- Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho cut its target from $657 to $551 but maintained an Outperform rating — another mixed analyst move that reduces implied upside while leaving a buy case intact. Mizuho Lowers Price Target for S&P Global
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary pieces and an options‑flow deep dive reflect elevated attention and active positioning by traders, useful for short‑term volatility but not clearly directional. S&P Global Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysis asking whether SPGI is fairly priced after the recent slump — highlights valuation debate that could keep trading choppy. Is S&P Global (SPGI) Still Priced Fairly After The Recent Share Price Slump
- Negative Sentiment: Near‑term pressure stems from disappointing quarterly results that produced a new 12‑month low — the company slightly missed EPS estimates and guidance/forward growth expectations are under the microscope. S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.
S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.
