JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 5,476,153 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,346,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,476,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.6% of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 7.01% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $9,768,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,896,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332,554 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,579,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,194,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407,252 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,575,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 122,402,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,012,486,000 after buying an additional 3,485,369 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.41 and a one year high of $75.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

