Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 18,894 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the January 15th total of 23,513 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,230 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Broadway Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Broadway Financial currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of BYFC stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 1.46%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Broadway Financial worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corporation is a bank holding company based in Los Angeles, California. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Broadway Federal Bank, the company provides retail and commercial banking products and services. Its offerings include deposit accounts such as checking, savings and certificates of deposit, along with consumer loans, mortgage financing and small-business lending.

Founded in 1946, Broadway Financial has established a presence throughout the Southern California region, focusing on personalized service for individuals, families and small- to mid-sized enterprises.

