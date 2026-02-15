Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,607 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 23,744 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Adobe by 350.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4,000.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $263.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $108.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.10 and a 52 week high of $464.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.81 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.16.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

