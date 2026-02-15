Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in January

Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 26,326 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 32,906 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,581.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,581.5 days.

Harvia Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS HRVFF opened at C$42.65 on Friday. Harvia Oyj has a 1-year low of C$40.80 and a 1-year high of C$62.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.46.

Harvia Oyj Company Profile

Harvia Oyj is a Finland-based manufacturer specializing in sauna and spa products. The company’s core offerings include electric and wood-fired sauna heaters, control units, sauna rooms, stones and lighting accessories, as well as complementary bathroom heaters. Harvia serves both residential home installations and commercial markets such as hotels, wellness centers and public bathhouses, positioning itself as a full-service provider of sauna solutions.

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Muurame, Finland, Harvia has grown into one of the world’s leading sauna specialists.

