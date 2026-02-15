Stratec (ETR:SBS) Shares Down 4.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Stratec SE (ETR:SBS – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €19.50 and last traded at €19.60. 27,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 346% from the average session volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.45.
Stratec Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of €22.31 and a 200 day moving average of €24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.97, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $239.31 million, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.16.
Stratec Company Profile
Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers; and offers complex consumables for diagnostics and medical applications. The company was formerly known as STRATEC Biomedical AG and changed its name to Stratec SE in December 2018.
