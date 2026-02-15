Stratec (ETR:SBS) Shares Down 4.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Stratec SE (ETR:SBS – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €19.50 and last traded at €19.60. 27,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 346% from the average session volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.45.

Stratec Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of €22.31 and a 200 day moving average of €24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.97, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $239.31 million, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.16.

Stratec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers; and offers complex consumables for diagnostics and medical applications. The company was formerly known as STRATEC Biomedical AG and changed its name to Stratec SE in December 2018.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.