Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,467,289 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the January 15th total of 1,836,938 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,024,705 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PUK shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

PUK opened at $29.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85. Prudential Public has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $34.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Prudential Public by 172.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 52,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 33,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Prudential Public by 30.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,589,000 after purchasing an additional 193,454 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE lifted its stake in Prudential Public by 85.1% during the second quarter. Allianz SE now owns 7,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 54,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Public (NYSE: PUK) is the New York listing for Prudential plc, a London‑headquartered international life insurance and financial services group. The company provides a range of long‑term savings, retirement and protection products designed for individual and institutional customers. Its core offerings include life insurance, pensions and annuities, group protection, and wealth and asset management services delivered through both proprietary and third‑party distribution channels.

Prudential operates across multiple regions, with significant focus on fast‑growing markets in Asia and Africa alongside its established businesses in Europe and other international markets.

