BioRem (CVE:BRM) Shares Up 1.1% – Should You Buy?

BioRem Inc. (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.70. Approximately 5,407 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 20,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.67.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.27. The company has a market cap of C$43.22 million, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47.

BioRem Inc, a clean technology engineering company, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells air pollution control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs, and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high levels of H2S or other water-soluble VOCs. The company also provides multi-stage systems to remove odors from various municipal/urban wastewater treatment processes; biogas desulfurization systems; dry scrubber adsorption systems; and cannabis odor control systems.

