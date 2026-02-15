State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 64,623 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,447,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,623 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $96,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in CocaCola by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 price target on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.19.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $26,046,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,410,296.60. This trade represents a 49.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $2,250,751.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,894,396.10. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KO opened at $78.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.09. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The company has a market capitalization of $338.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

