Lincoln National Corp Has $103.84 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,124 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 3.0% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $103,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,672,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,997,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167,220 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,835,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,747,000 after buying an additional 2,400,165 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,480,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,772,000 after buying an additional 148,559 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,253,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,053,000 after buying an additional 308,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,084,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,066,000 after acquiring an additional 185,995 shares during the last quarter.

VGK stock opened at $88.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.66. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $89.68.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index. The Fund’s investment advisor is The Vanguard Group, Inc

