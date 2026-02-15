Lincoln National Corp Purchases 201,939 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,654,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $171,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $342,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $921,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.3%
NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $47.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.99. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index). The Index covers the United States agency mortgage-backed, pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.