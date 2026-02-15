Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.66 million during the quarter.
Magyar Bancorp Stock Performance
Magyar Bancorp stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26. Magyar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $20.00.
Magyar Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Magyar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.12%.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magyar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Magyar Bancorp Company Profile
Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Palos Hills, Illinois, that provides a range of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, Magyar Bank. Established to serve the financial needs of individuals and businesses in the Chicago suburbs, the company offers traditional banking products alongside specialized lending solutions. Magyar Bancorp’s operations focus on relationship banking, emphasizing personalized service and community engagement.
The company’s product suite includes deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
