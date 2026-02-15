Citius Oncology (NASDAQ:CTOR) Issues Earnings Results

Citius Oncology (NASDAQ:CTOR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 million.

Citius Oncology Price Performance

Citius Oncology stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. Citius Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $107.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Trading of Citius Oncology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citius Oncology in the third quarter worth $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Citius Oncology by 5,256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citius Oncology by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 52,875 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citius Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Citius Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $15,582,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Citius Oncology in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citius Oncology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

View Our Latest Report on Citius Oncology

About Citius Oncology

Citius Oncology, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing targeted oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein, for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent CTCL, a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company was founded on March 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

